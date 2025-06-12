Wisconsin Badgers' reported NCAA penalties for 2023 recruiting violation should have minimal impact
The NCAA handed down penalties to the Wisconsin Badgers for violating a recruiting rule in 2023 that has since changed, as first reported by the Wisconsin State Journal.
It shouldn't have much of a functional impact on the program.
The report says members of Fickell's staff made phone calls to recruits earlier than the recruiting calendar allowed. The school self-reported the violations and instituted self-imposed penalties.
In the time since those violations occurred, the NCAA changed the rules on when coaches can call recruits, and the case report says the majority of those calls would now be permissible.
The penalties imposed by the NCAA were negotiated in a settlement with UW and amount to little more than a slap on the wrist.
The school will have to pay only $25,000 in fines and goes on probation for one year. Luke Fickell and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell are barred from contacting recruits from June 15 through June 21.
That will still allow them to be part of official visits, and other staff members should be able to fill in any gaps in recruiting those days next week.
A few former Badgers staffers will face slightly stronger penalties, but overall, this incident sounds like a much bigger deal on first glance than it is in reality.
