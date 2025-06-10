All Badgers

Where should Billy Edwards Jr. rank among Big Ten quarterbacks entering 2025 season?

The Wisconsin Badgers are one of several Big Ten teams with a new quarterback trying to establish himself in 2025.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during spring football practice Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Only a handful of Big Ten teams are returning their starting quarterback from last season.

Everyone else, including Billy Edwards Jr. and the Wisconsin Badgers, will have a lot to prove in 2025.

We've seen what he was able to do with the Maryland Terrapins during an up-and-down 2024 season, and UW is hoping he takes a step forward under offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

For now, he's working his way up. Over at Michigan Wolverines On SI, writer Trent Knopp ranked Edwards Jr. as the 13th best quarterback in the Big Ten.

It wasn't a seamless transition from Taulia Tagovailoa to Billy Edwards Jr. in 2024 for Maryland. The Terrapins struggled mightily — not all fault to the QB. But Edwards Jr. threw for just 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. He will get a fresh start with Wisconsin this season, and the Badgers hope to get more out of this veteran than they did with Tyler Van Dyke.

Trent Knopp, Michigan Wolverines On SI

That's an improvement from his 2024 ranking at No. 17, but it's still behind a number of new starters we haven't seen succeed yet with other Big Ten schools.

Edwards has the potential to leapfrog QBs like Demond Williams at Washington, Aiden Chiles at Michigan State and Jayden Maiava at USC.

He might not be at Drew Allar's caliber, but Edwards Jr. is fully capable of leading Wisconsin to more success in 2025.

LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

