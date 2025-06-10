Where should Billy Edwards Jr. rank among Big Ten quarterbacks entering 2025 season?
Only a handful of Big Ten teams are returning their starting quarterback from last season.
Everyone else, including Billy Edwards Jr. and the Wisconsin Badgers, will have a lot to prove in 2025.
We've seen what he was able to do with the Maryland Terrapins during an up-and-down 2024 season, and UW is hoping he takes a step forward under offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
For now, he's working his way up. Over at Michigan Wolverines On SI, writer Trent Knopp ranked Edwards Jr. as the 13th best quarterback in the Big Ten.
It wasn't a seamless transition from Taulia Tagovailoa to Billy Edwards Jr. in 2024 for Maryland. The Terrapins struggled mightily — not all fault to the QB. But Edwards Jr. threw for just 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. He will get a fresh start with Wisconsin this season, and the Badgers hope to get more out of this veteran than they did with Tyler Van Dyke.- Trent Knopp, Michigan Wolverines On SI
That's an improvement from his 2024 ranking at No. 17, but it's still behind a number of new starters we haven't seen succeed yet with other Big Ten schools.
Edwards has the potential to leapfrog QBs like Demond Williams at Washington, Aiden Chiles at Michigan State and Jayden Maiava at USC.
He might not be at Drew Allar's caliber, but Edwards Jr. is fully capable of leading Wisconsin to more success in 2025.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- 2026 defensive line recruit commits to Rutgers, days after cancelling official visit to Wisconsin Badgers
- Playing as Wisconsin Badgers in EA Sports College Football '26 video game will help fund football program