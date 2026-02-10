Wisconsin Badgers football won't shy away from 'championship-level expectations' in 2026

Coming off of a 4-8 season, the pressure on the Wisconsin Badgers football program is high.

Despite the poor record in 2025, the expectation for 2026 will be for a high level of success, especially as their schedule looks significantly easier on paper for Luke Fickell's fourth season at the helm.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh isn't shying away from those high hopes and is trying to lean into the standard that the fan base is seeking.

"We will not shy away from the championship-level expectations," McIntosh told reporters Monday. "There's a lot of excitement on the potential of this team, and I think it's incumbent upon us to embrace the opportunity that we have."

Chris McIntosh sees what others can't when it comes to Wisconsin football under Luke Fickell. Here's why McIntosh believes things are on the right track. https://t.co/Upueyh4cVE — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) February 9, 2026

For the Badgers, competing for a Big Ten Championship Game is the first step before anyone starts to talk about the College Football Playoffs and a posteason run.

Rising sophomore linebacker Mason Posa has already put that notion out there, and Fickell will be tasked with getting his players to play up to that standard.

McIntosh has confidence in the way his head coach has been able to rebuild the roster and keep up with the changing times in college football.

“I see a willingness to adapt on behalf of our staff,” McIntosh said. “I don't see our approach as one that's stuck in our old way of thinking. I think it's open-minded. It's reflective of the realities of changing time. Clearly, there's a lot more player movement today than there ever has been and that necessitates a different approach.”

That different approach has required more financial investment from McIntosh and the athletic department.

The Badgers haven't released any specific monetary figures to back that up, but the increased support seemed to be a positive influence on Fickell landing over 30 players in the transfer portal this winter.

Those new veterans will need to be the catalyst to put Wisconsin football back into championship contention. Fickell and McIntosh's jobs may depend on it.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: