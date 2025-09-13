All Badgers

Jake Renfro injury update: Wisconsin Badgers center walks gingerly off field against Alabama

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jake Renfro (57) is shown their game Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Buffalo 38-17.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Jake Renfro (57) is shown their game Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Buffalo 38-17. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Wisconsin Badgers center Jake Renfro can't catch a break.

After missing the team's Week 2 game against Middle Tennessee State, he suited up against Alabama on Saturday after bein a game-time decision.

Early in the second quarter, a Crimson Tide defender rolled up on his leg, and he walked gingerly off the field.

On the very next play, Alabama sacked quarterback Danny O'Neil with pressure right up the middle, where Renfro had just left.

His backup, Kerry Kodanko, struggled in relief last week against Middle Tennessee State, with issues snapping the ball in addition to inconsistent blocking.

Kodanko only got one play before Luke Fickell made a switch to redshirt freshman center Ryan Cory in his place.

The Badgers found a way to overcome the issues on the interior against a Conference USA opponent, but the Crimson Tide will be a much taller task for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Wisconsin better hope Renfro's injury isn't significant, because the Badgers desperately need his leadership and consistency up front.

Their chances of upsetting Alabama go way down without him out there.

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

