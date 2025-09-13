Jake Renfro injury update: Wisconsin Badgers center walks gingerly off field against Alabama
Wisconsin Badgers center Jake Renfro can't catch a break.
After missing the team's Week 2 game against Middle Tennessee State, he suited up against Alabama on Saturday after bein a game-time decision.
Early in the second quarter, a Crimson Tide defender rolled up on his leg, and he walked gingerly off the field.
On the very next play, Alabama sacked quarterback Danny O'Neil with pressure right up the middle, where Renfro had just left.
His backup, Kerry Kodanko, struggled in relief last week against Middle Tennessee State, with issues snapping the ball in addition to inconsistent blocking.
Kodanko only got one play before Luke Fickell made a switch to redshirt freshman center Ryan Cory in his place.
The Badgers found a way to overcome the issues on the interior against a Conference USA opponent, but the Crimson Tide will be a much taller task for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Wisconsin better hope Renfro's injury isn't significant, because the Badgers desperately need his leadership and consistency up front.
Their chances of upsetting Alabama go way down without him out there.
