Wisconsin Badgers looking to bring fullback position back with latest offer for 2026 in-state recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't listed a player on their roster as a fullback since 2022.
That's set to change under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
The latest sign of shift back to a more pro-style offense came in the form of a priority walk-on offer for 2026 recruit McCoy Smith from Waunakee.
He plays defensive line, but Wisconsin is interested in him as a fullback and had him perform at that position during a football camp this week.
When previous offensive coordinator Phil Longo came in, he moved then-fullback Riley Nowakowski to tight end.
Jackson Acker and others played some fullback snaps last season, but he was listed as a running back on the roster and is now transitioning to tight end.
Grimes will likely line up multiple players as backfield blockers this season, but so far none of his players have been designated as a true fullback on the roster.
His willingness to recruit the position suggests we'll be seeing even more of the old school blocking role moving forward.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
- 2026 defensive line recruit commits to Rutgers, days after cancelling official visit to Wisconsin Badgers
- New college football salary cap will make recruiting and developing even more important for Wisconsin Badgers