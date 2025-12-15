Growing list of quality QBs becoming available for Wisconsin Badgers in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers need to find a new starting quarterback this winter in the transfer portal.

With two weeks before the portal officially opens, Luke Fickell and his staff already have a nice group to start choosing from.

The more quarterbacks that go to the portal, the better their odds of landing a good one.

Two big names entered the fray on Monday, and more are surely to follow.

In the Big Ten, former five-star recruit Dylan Raiola is entering the portal after two years at Nebraska.

Sources: Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a true sophomore who has two years of eligibility remaining. He threw for 18 touchdowns, 2000 yards and completed 72.4% of his passes this year. pic.twitter.com/Frt7QgFN57 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025

He had a strong performance last year against Wisconsin, throwing for 293 yards and a touchdown on a nearly 75 percent completion percentage.

Joining him in the portal on Monday was another former five-star recruit from the 2024 class: Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.

Those two big names will attract plenty of attention (and dollars) from the top schools in the country. They likely aren't realistic targets for the Badgers.

But it's good for Wisconsin that those two have entered the portal. Big spenders like Texas Tech and Miami can throw their money at the top names, helping reduce the bidding war for other quarterbacks Fickell might like.

The QB names hitting the transfer portal are INSANE 🤯



Sam Leavitt

DJ Lagway

Dylan Raiola

Brendon Sorsby

Aiden Chiles



Absolute chaos. pic.twitter.com/CI1glYABhx — Cory Wargo CFB (@CFBUpdate_) December 15, 2025

Michigan State's Aiden Chiles and Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby also entered the portal on Monday.

Sorsby could be an intriguing, dual-threat fit for offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' scheme.

Even he could prove to be too expensive for the Badgers' budget, but UW should have no shortage of options to choose from.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh has promised more investment for the program to spend, and the quarterback market in the transfer portal will be the first big opportunity to see just how much more money Fickell will be working with this offseason.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: