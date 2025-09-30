Wisconsin Badgers could catch a major break for Iowa Hawkeyes game in two weeks
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't the only Big Ten team dealing with a knee injury to their starting quarterback.
As Luke Fickell is waiting to get Billy Edwards Jr. back in the starting lineup, one of their upcoming opponents is dealing with a similar issue.
Iowa is still determining the status of quarterback Mark Gronowski for when the Hawkeyes travel to Madison in Week 7.
Iowa has its bye this week, so the Badgers are their next opponent on the schedule. Wisconsin has to face Michigan in the meantime.
Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Tim Lester said Tuesday that Gronowski's status is "cloudy," but he's hoping he can play after an extra week's rest.
He also couldn't rule out the possibility that it's season-ending.
It's far from a concrete update, but it adds a lot of doubt about the starting quarterback being available against Wisconsin.
The Badgers are going to need every break they can get, as they look to turn around a disasterous start to the season.
Wisconsin will likely have a tough time with the Wolverines on Saturday, so the Iowa game represents their best opportunity to end the losing streak and pick up a much-needed victory.
That should be easier against a backup quarterback, especially if the Badgers can get their injured starter back too.