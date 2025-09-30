4 bold predictions for the rest of Wisconsin Badgers season after bye week
The Wisconsin Badgers are hoping to be a different team after the bye week, or at least play like one.
They need the ugly loss to Maryland to be their "rock bottom" and come out on the other side on a different trajectory.
Whatever changes they make with this extra time could make them a little more of a wildcard and little less destined for losses every week.
Here are four bold predictions for the rest of the season after the bye:
Multiple newcomers become surprise NFL Draft picks
The Badgers entered this season with limited NFL interest on their roster. Offensive tackle Riley Mahlman looked to be a mid-round pick, though he hasn't been as sharp since the team moved him from the right side to the left.
Preston Zachman could also hear his name called in the later rounds, if he can get healthy and continue to play well.
But the first four games of the season revealed a pair of unexpected stars who are playing their way into a pro football career.
If outside linebacker Mason Reiger can stay healthy for the rest of the season, he'll be a coveted edge rusher at the next level. Talent has never been the question for him, but now he's having the durability to really show it off.
He's in the Top 25 for most pressures generated so far this year, according to PFF, and he's just as good in run defense, setting a firm edge and making stops at the line of scrimmage.
The other burgeoning NFL career is tight end Lance Mason. The small-school transfer hasn't been fazed by the step up to Big Ten competition.
He leads Wisconsin in catches, yards and touchdowns this season, averaging over 12 yards per reception with reliable hands over the middle of the field.
Neither Mason nor Reiger may turn out to be high picks, but they've boosted their draft stock more than anyone else on the team this season.
Billy Edwards Jr. never quite stays healthy
The Badgers have had consistent bad luck with transfer portal quarterbacks, and that is continuing with Billy Edwards Jr.
It started with a minor knee injury in fall camp. Then the knee was injured again in Week 1, he missed two games, and he came back too early against Maryland and reaggravated it.
This feels like an issue that won't go away, even with a bye week.
Edwards will still start more games this season, and this might not become a season-ending injury, but it'll be an ongoing challenge that limits him throughout.
The quarterback injury storyline will leave them cycling between Edwards and backup Danny O'Neil, and neither will have a consistent stretch of games where they can fully settle into the starting role.
Nyzier Fourqurean returns and settles down Badgers secondary
Reinforcements should be coming to the Wisconsin secondary, depending on the ruling of a federal judge.
Starting cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has yet to play this season as he waits on a ruling in his lawsuit against the NCAA.
He and his attorney filed a preliminary injunction, seeking to grant him temporarily eligibility while the full legal case drags on.
That decision could come as soon as this week, and it's not out of the question that he could play Saturday against Michigan.
His return would be huge for a Badgers secondary that's been gashed the last two weeks. He can be a stabilizing force at cornerback and give Mike Tressel more flexibility on the back end of his defense.
It's no guarantee that the judge rules in his favor, but Fourqurean was previously granted a separate injunction in the case, and the NCAA hasn't had a lot of success in other recent court decisions.
Wisconsin gives a ranked opponent a major scare
Predicting a Wisconsin upset over a ranked opponent would be a little too bold, but they should be able to muster up a good fight against at least one of the top teams on their schedule.
College football is an unpredictable sport, and as bad as the Badgers have looked, they're not going roll over every week for the rest of the season.
They weren't very good last year, but they still had the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks on the ropes in a 16-13 loss.
Odds are that one of the ranked teams on Wisconsin's schedule this year will be vulnerable. It won't be a "moral victory" for the Badgers, but it will help them show signs of life and hope for a brighter future.