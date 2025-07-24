Wisconsin Badgers defensive line has added some major size for 2025
Rebuilding the Wisconsin Badgers defensive line was a top priority for Luke Fickell in the transfer portal this offseason.
You can literally see the difference from last year's roster to this year.
At Big Ten Media Days, Fickell laid out just how much bigger and longer the Badgers have gotten up front with what he sees as a much deeper group in 2025.
"We’ve gone from an average of maybe 285 pounds inside to an average of about 320," Fickell said. "We’ve probably added three inches on average on the edges."
On last year's defensive line, starters Elijah Hills, Curt Neal and Ben Barten were listed at 282, 290 and 308 pounds, respectively.
On the 2025 roster, Barten is up to 323 pounds, and transfers Parker Petersen and Charles Perkins are both over 315.
The lack of size was one of the biggest factors behind the Badgers' run defense struggling down the stretch last season.
“When you can’t be physical up front, you can preach all you want, but there are some intangibles and some size factors that you’ve got to have," Fickell said.
The players still have to use that size to their advantage in order to see the improvements the team wants, but now it falls on the coaching staff to get more out of the upgrades they think they made up front.
Having more players to rotate in and keep the big boys fresh should make a big difference, too.