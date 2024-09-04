Badgers expect 'hard-fought battle' with rising FCS power South Dakota
Wisconsin's non-conference schedule rolls on in Week 2 with a matchup against South Dakota at Camp Randall Stadium. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and it will be the final preparation game before the Badgers welcome Alabama to town.
The Coyotes are coming off a 10-3 season — one of their best campaigns in the last 10+ years — and they had an impressive road win at North Dakota State until falling to the Bison in a rematch during the FCS playoff quarterfinals.
Led by head coach Bob Nielson in his 10th season with the program, South Dakota has a lethal running game and a veteran quarterback — Minnesota native Aidan Bouman, who is the son of ex-NFL quarterback Todd Bouman. They were picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.
"It's going to be a hard-fought battle, this team is going to have a plan to come in here and do a darn good job at slowing the game down," Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell said. "I don't think there's any mystery about that. They'll be physical, they'll run the football, they'll take shots."
In Week 1, South Dakota blew out Division II oponent Northern State at home 45-3. They attempted only 13 passes but averaged seven yards per carry and racked up 266 rushing yards. Sophomore Charles Pierre Jr. led the team with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
"They're probably going to be in a similar type of game plan that Western Michigan was," Fickell said. "Our job is to not allow that to happen. Sometimes it gets to the point you have to find ways and adapt and adjust. I see it in a lot of similar ways."
The emergence of programs like North Dakota State and South Dakota State has put FCS football on the map. Both teams have been able to compete against FBS teams in recent years and South Dakota isn't too far behind.
"The unique thing about it is a lot of these kids probably grew up fans, so our guys will and better make sure they understand these guys walking in here, they're not going to bat an eye at anything, they're coming in here to play physical, they're coming in here to win, and we recognize that," Fickell said.
This will be Wisconsin's third all-time matchup against South Dakota and the first since 2011. With a marquee matchup with Alabama on the horizon, it could be easy to overlook the Coyotes. It will be important for the Badgers to treat this game as they would any other team on the schedule.