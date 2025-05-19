All Badgers

What are Wisconsin Badgers fans expectations for Luke Fickell's 2025 season?

With 100 days until the start of the Wisconsin Badgers football season, fans have a wide range of expectations for Luke Fickell and company in 2025.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) picks up 29 yards on a run before being shoved out of bounds by Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Wisconsin Badgers appeared to make strides during its spring football practice schedule, but any proof of progress will be seen against opponents starting Aug. 28.

There are 101 days until the Badgers' season opener against Miami (Ohio) at Camp Randall Stadium for the program to begin to turn the tide after its first losing season and first missed bowl game since 2001.

The program is key to the prominence and vitality of Wisconsin athletics heading into a critical new athletic season starting months from now. Wisconsin Badgers on SI wanted to ask fans their expectations for the team heading into the summer.

Wisconsin fans can click this link to complete the Google forms survey. We hope to have answers by 10 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 19. We may extend it further depending upon the number of responses, but our goal is to receive as many as possible to give a broader view of what the Badgers faithful are thinking.

Jake Kocorowski
JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

