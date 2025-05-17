Wisconsin Badgers making this 2026 3-star defensive lineman 'feel like a priority'
It hasn't taken long for E.J. Whitlow and the University of Wisconsin football staff to quickly build rapport with Djidjou Bah.
Bah, a three-star recruit from Tennessee who has been pursued by other Big Ten rivals, said the Badgers came to see him during the first or second week of spring practices. He announced May 2 an offer from Wisconsin, and less than two weeks later, locked in an official visit.
"They wanted to get me down there for spring practice, but unfortunately, I couldn't make it," Bah said. "So for them to be able to come over to Germantown and see me, that's pretty big."
Bah said he and Whitlow, the Badgers' defensive line coach, are in contact "almost every day," which has included texts and Whitlow sending graphics about the football program. Bah set up the official visit to Madison for the weekend of May 29-June 1, replacing a trip to Michigan State.
"I feel like a priority for them," Bah said. "For them to come see me twice this spring, and they have strong academics. That's big in my recruitment.
"Wisconsin just feels like a good fit, you know? So I'm gonna try to go see what Madison is about."
Bah is listed at 6-foot-3 on Hudl and said he's about 265 pounds now. Wisconsin envisions him as a defensive tackle that could line up in a 3-technique (which is on the outside shoulder of an opposing offensive guard).
"As a defensive lineman, I feel like I'm a Swiss Army knife," Bah said. "So I can play anywhere on the defensive line. I play from the 1-technique to the 9-technique.
"I got a great get off. My initial shock is there, but I do want to play more with my hands. I can move lateral. Feel like I'm a pretty good defensive lineman, but I want to take my game to the next level this coming season."
Wisconsin isn't the first official visit on Bah's schedule, as he already traveled to Northwestern last weekend. He'll take other official visits to Iowa (the weekend of June 6-8), Indiana (June 13-15) and NC State (June 20-22).
Bah has also announced Power Four offers from Duke, Georgia Tech and West Virginia. He anticipates announcing his commitment this summer and enrolling early at whatever school he signs with. Among the factors that will weigh heavily in his decision are strong academics, developing not just on the field but off the field as a man, and playing in a strong conference and on a good defense with history and "a good defensive coach."
"Wisconsin's pretty high on my board," Bah said. "I do like Wisconsin. I've been talking to coach (Luke) Fickell. He's a great guy as well."