How Wisconsin Badgers football transfers performed during spring practices
Luke Fickell and his staff found transfers that will play important roles for the Wisconsin Badgers this fall.
UW welcomed 19 transfers from the winter transfer portal window, which allowed them to participate in winter conditioning and the allotted 15 practices that ran from March to April.
The Badgers’ efforts to reaffirm a few key positions paid off in the spring with their performances in the reps they received. Many appear to have put themselves in solid position heading into summer conditioning and preseason camp.
Wisconsin found some starting-caliber transfers
Position
Player
Previous School(s)
QB
Billy Edwards Jr.
Wake Forest/Maryland
WR
Jayden Ballard
Ohio State
DL
Charles Perkins
UT-Martin (FCS)
DL
Jay'viar Suggs
Grand Valley State (D-II)/LSU
DL
Parker Petersen
Tulane
OLB/EDGE
Corey Walker
Western Michigan
CB
Geimere Latimer II
Jacksonville State
Edwards is far and away QB1 for Wisconsin, though Danny O’Neil has starting experience from San Diego State and also improved over the course of spring practices. He found Ballard, who received first-team reps this spring, as a deep threat as the Ohio State transfer’s speed allowed separation.
Wisconsin’s defensive front was solidified by the addition of seven players designated as linemen or outside linebackers. Perkins and Suggs could provide interior pass rush presence. Petersen and Walker both received first-team reps this spring as well.
Latimer possesses the versatility to work both at outside cornerback and within the slot nickel spots.
Potential key contributors
Position
Player
Previous School(s)
QB
Danny O'Neil
San Diego State
S
Matt Jung
Minnesota State (D-II)/Bethel (D-III)
S
Matthew Traynor
Richmond (FCS)
CB
D'Yoni Hill
Marshall/Miami
ILB
Antarron Turner
Western Carolina (FCS)
OLB
Tyreese Fearbry
Kentucky
OLB
Micheal Garner
Grambling State (FCS)
Hill, O’Neil and Jung could likely be bumped up to the “starting caliber” category if not for those above them in the two-depth, but they could step up if called upon. Hill and redshirt freshman Omillio Agard worked as a tandem behind starters Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean at cornerback.
Jung flashed early in the spring with an interception. While he and Traynor were next up behind Austin Brown and Preston Zachman, Jung also received some first-team 11-on-11 snaps during the April 23 practice. O’Neil may not have as strong of an arm as Edwards based on an eye test, but it’s strong enough for this offensive scheme. O’Neil also showed his ability to extend plays with his legs.
Turner appears to be in line for rotational reps as he received plenty of snaps behind Tackett Curtis and Christian Alliegro. Garner, with his long 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame, and Fearbry are intriguing plays off the edge to get into the backfield.
Did not pan out
Position
Player
New School
TE
Tanner Koziol
Houston
WR
Mark Hamper
California
LS
Eli Stein
Cincinnati
Three of the 19 transfers have already moved on.
Koziol and Hamper were initially thought to be key transfers for an offense undergoing scheme change with new coordinator Jeff Grimes. Koziol flashed his pass-catching skills early on during spring ball, but he reentered the portal and landed at Houston. Hamper announced via On3 last week that he was off to California.
Stein, an in-state product from nearby Cambridge, announced April 22 that he was entering the transfer portal and quickly signed with Cincinnati.
More unknown at this point
Position
Player
Previous School(s)
OLB
Mason Reiger
Louisville
P
Stone Anderson
Michigan
Reiger’s likely a starting-caliber outside linebacker, as noted in our projected “depth chart,” based on his past production at Louisville. He’s a physical specimen at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, but he missed spring practices after surgery to address stress fractures in his right tibia. He’ll be one of the players to watch when preseason camp opens in Platteville.
Punter Atticus Bertrams was one of the pleasant surprises during Wisconsin’s 5-7 campaign last season, ranking fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 45.3 per attempt. Unless something happens to Bertrams, Anderson currently provides depth to the specialists group.
