How Wisconsin Badgers football transfers performed during spring practices

Luke Fickell and his staff found transfers that will play important roles for the Wisconsin Badgers this fall.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during spring football practice Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during spring football practice Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UW welcomed 19 transfers from the winter transfer portal window, which allowed them to participate in winter conditioning and the allotted 15 practices that ran from March to April.

The Badgers’ efforts to reaffirm a few key positions paid off in the spring with their performances in the reps they received. Many appear to have put themselves in solid position heading into summer conditioning and preseason camp.

Wisconsin found some starting-caliber transfers

Position

Player

Previous School(s)

QB

Billy Edwards Jr.

Wake Forest/Maryland

WR

Jayden Ballard

Ohio State

DL

Charles Perkins

UT-Martin (FCS)

DL

Jay'viar Suggs

Grand Valley State (D-II)/LSU

DL

Parker Petersen

Tulane

OLB/EDGE

Corey Walker

Western Michigan

CB

Geimere Latimer II

Jacksonville State

Edwards is far and away QB1 for Wisconsin, though Danny O’Neil has starting experience from San Diego State and also improved over the course of spring practices. He found Ballard, who received first-team reps this spring, as a deep threat as the Ohio State transfer’s speed allowed separation.

Wisconsin’s defensive front was solidified by the addition of seven players designated as linemen or outside linebackers. Perkins and Suggs could provide interior pass rush presence. Petersen and Walker both received first-team reps this spring as well. 

Latimer possesses the versatility to work both at outside cornerback and within the slot nickel spots.

Potential key contributors

Position

Player

Previous School(s)

QB

Danny O'Neil

San Diego State

S

Matt Jung

Minnesota State (D-II)/Bethel (D-III)

S

Matthew Traynor

Richmond (FCS)

CB

D'Yoni Hill

Marshall/Miami

ILB

Antarron Turner

Western Carolina (FCS)

OLB

Tyreese Fearbry

Kentucky

OLB

Micheal Garner

Grambling State (FCS)

Hill, O’Neil and Jung could likely be bumped up to the “starting caliber” category if not for those above them in the two-depth, but they could step up if called upon. Hill and redshirt freshman Omillio Agard worked as a tandem behind starters Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean at cornerback. 

Jung flashed early in the spring with an interception. While he and Traynor were next up behind Austin Brown and Preston Zachman, Jung also received some first-team 11-on-11 snaps during the April 23 practice. O’Neil may not have as strong of an arm as Edwards based on an eye test, but it’s strong enough for this offensive scheme. O’Neil also showed his ability to extend plays with his legs.

Turner appears to be in line for rotational reps as he received plenty of snaps behind Tackett Curtis and Christian Alliegro. Garner, with his long 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame, and Fearbry are intriguing plays off the edge to get into the backfield.

Did not pan out

Position

Player

New School

TE

Tanner Koziol

Houston

WR

Mark Hamper

California

LS

Eli Stein

Cincinnati

Three of the 19 transfers have already moved on. 

Koziol and Hamper were initially thought to be key transfers for an offense undergoing scheme change with new coordinator Jeff Grimes. Koziol flashed his pass-catching skills early on during spring ball, but he reentered the portal and landed at Houston. Hamper announced via On3 last week that he was off to California.

Stein, an in-state product from nearby Cambridge, announced April 22 that he was entering the transfer portal and quickly signed with Cincinnati.

More unknown at this point

Position

Player

Previous School(s)

OLB

Mason Reiger

Louisville

P

Stone Anderson

Michigan

Reiger’s likely a starting-caliber outside linebacker, as noted in our projected “depth chart, based on his past production at Louisville. He’s a physical specimen at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, but he missed spring practices after surgery to address stress fractures in his right tibia. He’ll be one of the players to watch when preseason camp opens in Platteville.

Punter Atticus Bertrams was one of the pleasant surprises during Wisconsin’s 5-7 campaign last season, ranking fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 45.3 per attempt. Unless something happens to Bertrams, Anderson currently provides depth to the specialists group.

