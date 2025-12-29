Wisconsin Badgers see one of their starting quarterbacks enter the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - The quarterback carousel at the University of Wisconsin continues to spin.



Billy Edwards Jr. announced Monday what had been expected for several weeks that the senior quarterback would be entered the transfer portal and applying for a medical redshirt.



Edwards started in Wisconsin’s season-opening win over Miami (OH), completed 6-of-13 pass attempts for 68 yards, but got hurt during the first half when his left leg buckled following a handoff. He returned to the sideline in the second half but never returned.

"We knew we had to do this thing together." @BadgerFootball's Luke Fickell talked postgame about his team rallying after starting QB Billy Edwards Jr. went down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/v4TZ2ATLfq — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 29, 2025

He missed the next two games before attempting to return for Wisconsin's conference opener against Maryland, his former team. He started Wisconsin's opening drive but played only six snaps before leaving the game. He didn't play the rest of the season.



Edwards told the Wisconsin State Journal earlier this month that he suffered a grade 3 PCL strain, which is a ligament tear that increases instability in the knee. After gathering several opinions, he opted against surgery, but his recovery timeline kept him out the remainder of the season.



Fickell seemed to confirm that Edwards and Wisconsin would likely be parting ways when he addressed the media earlier this month at his national signing day press conference. When he was asked whether he has had any discussions with Edwards about potentially playing for the Badgers in 2026, Fickell answered "yeah," nodded, smiled, and moved onto the next question.



His injury marked the second straight season the Badgers starter coming out of fall camp suffered a season-ending injury. In 2024 Tyler Van Dyke lasted just three games. Edwards played two games and 34 snaps. Van Dyke also decided to enter the transfer portal and committed to SMU, where he has appeared in three games. UW also lost SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai to broken right throwing hand for several games in 2023.



Rotating between Edwards and backups Danny O'Neil, Hunter Simmons, and Carter Smith, Wisconsin finished the regular season ranked 135th out of 136 FBS teams in points per game (12.8), yards per game (253.1) and yards per play (4.37).



UW finished 130th in passing yards per game (130.6), the worst mark of the power-conference schools. In UW's 13-10 upset over No.23 Washington, the Badgers' leading passer was punter Sean White (1-for-1 for 24 yards).



Edwards transferred to Wisconsin after spending three seasons at Maryland. He made 11 starts for the Terrapins in the 2024 campaign, finishing the season with 2,881 passing yards and 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.



Wisconsin will head into spring with scholarship quarterbacks O'Neil (a junior) and Smith (a redshirt freshman) but will certainly be looking to add at least one veteran quarterback when the transfer portal opens Jan.2.

