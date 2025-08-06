Report identifies Wisconsin Badgers' highest-paid football player for 2025 season
Wisconsin Badgers players don't talk to each other about how much money they're making in NIL deals.
But sometimes it's not hard to guess, based on how well a player has played (or if they make a big purchase).
A new report from Pete Nakos at On3 revealed which Badgers player is making the most money on the roster this season, and it shouldn't come as a surprise.
Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the highest-paid players on their respective rosters, further evidence of how much cash is allocated to the transfer portal- Pete Nakos, On3
The report didn't specify how much Billy Edwards Jr. is making, or how much more he's making than his teammates, but it makes sense that the most important position on the roster receives the most NIL money.
That's especially true when he comes via the transfer portal, where teams could get in a bidding war for his services.
Wisconsin is counting on Edwards to make their investment pay off.
Last year's transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke played only three games before he was lost for the season due to injury.
The Badgers will need a lot more bang for their buck from Edwards to get the program back on track.