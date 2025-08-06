All Badgers

Report identifies Wisconsin Badgers' highest-paid football player for 2025 season

A new report from On3 revealed which Wisconsin Badgers football player is making the most NIL money this season, and the answer shouldn't come as a huge surprise.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during spring football practice Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is shown during spring football practice Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Wisconsin Badgers players don't talk to each other about how much money they're making in NIL deals.

But sometimes it's not hard to guess, based on how well a player has played (or if they make a big purchase).

A new report from Pete Nakos at On3 revealed which Badgers player is making the most money on the roster this season, and it shouldn't come as a surprise.

Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the highest-paid players on their respective rosters, further evidence of how much cash is allocated to the transfer portal

Pete Nakos, On3

The report didn't specify how much Billy Edwards Jr. is making, or how much more he's making than his teammates, but it makes sense that the most important position on the roster receives the most NIL money.

That's especially true when he comes via the transfer portal, where teams could get in a bidding war for his services.

Wisconsin is counting on Edwards to make their investment pay off.

Last year's transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke played only three games before he was lost for the season due to injury.

The Badgers will need a lot more bang for their buck from Edwards to get the program back on track.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football