Wisconsin Badgers fans furious at Luke Fickell for not using timeouts late vs Michigan
For as much progress as the Wisconsin Badgers showed in their 24-10 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, head coach Luke Fickell didn't earn much love back from a frustrated fan base.
The game started to get away from Wisconsin in the second half, but the last straw for Badgers fans was the clock management at the end of the game.
UW hit a field goal to make it a two score game late in the fourth quarter.
Michigan got the ball back with two minutes and 42 seconds left on the clock, and Fickell had three timeouts left to stop the clock and try to get the ball back for his offense.
He declined to use them.
Wisconsin fans were irate on social media, some accusing him of quitting and not giving his team a chance to win.
In his postgame press conference, Fickell explained that he was going to use the timeouts if his defense had made a stop.
"Yeah, if we had got the stop, it was gonna be the timeouts," Fickell said. "We get them to third down in a situation where, maybe they have to throw the football to keep the ball, then we’re gonna call the timeouts. And then we’re gonna give our offense shots with timeouts, as opposed to putting ourselves in a situation where you call them, and then they can’t stop them."
A loss to Michigan was never going to cool down Fickell's hot seat, but the final moments of the game will be seared into the minds of Badgers fans for a full week before Wisconsin takes the field again against Iowa next Saturday.