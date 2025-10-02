Wisconsin in-state recruiting target rises to Top 5 in the country for Class of 2027
The top high school football recruit in the state of Wisconsin keeps rising in the rankings.
The Badgers are heavily pursuing four-star tight end Korz Loken out of Iola, Wisconsin, but his latest ascent in the recruiting world will continue to generate more interest for him.
247 Sports moved him up to the fourth best tight end in the country and 117th best player overall for the class of 2027. He was already the No. 1 recruit in Wisconsin for next year.
ESPN also has Loken as the top recruit in Wisconsin, though they rank him 11th among tight ends in the country.
He started his junior season with both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the first game before he suffered an injury in Week 2 and has yet to return to action.
Loken made an official visit to Madison and watched the Week 4 Maryland game from the sidelines.
It was one of four visits he had scheduled to start the season, also making trips to Kansas State, Notre Dame and Penn State.
If Wisconsin lands him, Loken would be one of the highest-rated tight end recruits in team history.
He would join a Badgers TE room that turned to the transfer portal last offseason to add talent, but he and redshirt freshman Grant Stec could develop into a dynamic duo of four-star players that attack the middle of the field.
It helps the recruiting pitch that right now, Wisconsin's leading receiver this season is tight end Lance Mason.