Instant Reaction: Wisconsin Badgers loss to Michigan represents real bye week progress
The Wisconsin Badgers won't get a moral victory for losing to the Michigan Wolverines, but the Week 6 game did show real fight and progress for the team that will matter in the long run.
The 24-10 final score didn't reflect how close these two teams played for most of the game.
Wisconsin scored on its first drive of the game, showcasing a hot start that Badgers fans have been looking for all season.
Doing it with their third-string quarterback against a ranked opponent made it that much more impressive.
It was the first lead the team has had against a Power 4 opponent since November 16 of last season against Oregon.
Wisconsin had more rushing yards in the first half against Michigan than it had in the entire game against Maryland.
A strong start doesn't mean much when you lose the game, but it gives the fan base a lot more confidence that the Badgers are starting to turn some things around.
The latest offensive line combination seemed to be their best one yet, with transfer Davis Heinzen moving to center and backup center Kerry Kodanko bumping to right guard.
That got the running game going for what felt like the first time all season, and it gave Hunter Simmons cleaner pockets to throw from.
Add in a defensive performance that made life difficult on star Michigan running back Justice Haynes, and it was a much more well-rounded showing from the Badgers.
It wasn't enough to beat the 20th ranked Wolverines, but this team looks like it can compete against upcoming Big Ten rivals like Iowa and Minnesota.