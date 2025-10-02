Wisconsin Badgers reportedly pursuing speedy Virginia Tech WR in transfer portal
Luke Fickell has not been shy about going after players on teams that fired their head coach and opened up a new transfer portal window.
The Wisconsin Badgers' latest target is a speedster from Virginia Tech, who entered the portal after Brent Pry was let go.
According to Pete Nakos from On3, the Badgers are one of a handful of teams that expressed interest in wide receiver Tucker Holloway, who has two years of eligibility remaining.
Wisconsin are reportedly competing with Nebraska, Boise State, Syracuse and Temple for his services.
Holloway's biggest impact so far has come as a punt returner, which earned him third-team All-ACC honors in 2023.
He had a 90-yard punt return touchdown in 2022 against Georgia Tech.
The Badgers' punt returner this season has been Tyrell Henry, who had a 35-yard punt return against Maryland. His other two returns this season have gone for a combined total of three yards.
He has 11 fair catches and no muffs so far.
Holloway's long this season is only nine yards, but his career average is 12.9 yards per return.
He is redshirting the rest of this season as he enters the portal, but if he comes to Wisconsin, he would step right into the punt return competition for 2026 as he tries to carve out a larger role on offense.
He has 13 catches in his college career, and one career rushing attempt for a 33 yard touchdown.