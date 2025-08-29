Wisconsin Badgers fans melt down on social media after QB Billy Edwards Jr. goes down with injury
Wisconsin Badgers fans are experiencing the worst kind of deja vu.
In back-to-back season, the team's highly regarded transfer portal quarterback went down with an injury in an early-season, non-conference game.
We don't know yet the severity of Billy Edwards Jr.'s injury he suffered in the second quarter against Miami (OH), but the Badgers are hoping it's nothing like the season-ending injury Tyler Van Dyke experienced last year against Alabama.
UW officials initially deemed him questionable to return, but at the start of the second half, he was ruled out for the game.
Badgers fans were quick to share their fears on social media. It was a meltdown anticipating the worst-case scenario.
Some fans turned to jokes to laugh through the pain.
Regardless of their reaction, they're all hoping Edwards' injury proves to be minor and a major crisis under center gets averted.
If not, talk of a transfer QB curse around Camp Randall are only going to intensify.