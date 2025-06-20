Wisconsin Badgers file lawsuit against Miami Hurricanes over Xavier Lucas transfer
The Wisconsin Badgers haven't played against the Miami Hurricanes since the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl, but now the two programs will face each other in court.
UW-Madison and its NIL collective filed a lawsuit against the University of Miami over alleged interference leading to cornerback Xavier Lucas transferring from the Badgers to the Hurricanes.
The lawsuit filing was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
Wisconsin previously publicly accused Miami of impermissible contact with Lucas after he had signed a revenue-sharing agreement with the Badgers.
After the alleged communication from the Hurricanes, Lucas attempted to enter the transfer portal. Wisconsin denied him that opportunity, so he unenrolled from the school so he could enroll in classes at Miami.
Dellenger reported that Wisconsin is not bringing legal action against Lucas, just Miami.
The school's athletic department released a statement about the lawsuit, noting their reluctance to bring the case to court.
"The University of Wisconsin-Madison remains committed to ensuring integrity and fundamental fairness in the evolving landscape of college athletics. After reviewing all facts and evaluating options, the university today filed a complaint in Wisconsin state court outlining our allegations against the University of Miami. While we reluctantly bring this case, we stand by our position that respecting and enforcing contractual obligations is essential to maintaining a level playing field. In addition to our legal action, we will continue to be proactive to protect the interests of our student-athletes, our program and the broader collegiate athletics community. We appreciate the support of our university leadership and the Big Ten Conference. As we move forward, we will respect the court process and provide further updates only as appropriate."- Statement from Wisconsin Athletics
In the suit, the Badgers are seeking unspecified damages and accountability from the Hurricanes, and it's unclear what form those would take.
The case has the potential to set a major precedent across college sports, and everyone in the NCAA will be watching closely to see how it plays out.