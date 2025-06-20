Wisconsin Badgers expected to lose heavily targeted 2026 safety recruit to Notre Dame
After the Wisconsin Badgers landed their first safety commitment for the 2026 class last weekend, another one of their key defensive back recruits is likely going to play elsewhere.
Safety Nick Reddish from Charlotte Independence listed Wisconsin in his Top 5 schools this spring, but the Badgers have fallen behind some of his other top programs.
He told On3 this week that his two top schools are now Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, and the recruiting experts over at 247Sports issued crystal ball predictions that Reddish will commit to the Fighting Irish.
Reddish came to Madison for his official visit during the last weekend of May, and he also took an unofficial visit in April right before he put the Badgers in his top five.
Wisconsin safeties coach Jack Cooper also visited him at his school in North Carolina, but evidently it wasn't enough to sway him away from other programs.
Virginia Tech has an advantage because his has two brothers also at the school, but Notre Dame is apparently set to overcome that obstacle when Reddish is set to announce his commitment next month.
Earlier this week, Wisconsin lost out on another top safety, when four-star recruit Messiah Tilson from Rockford Guilford committed to Kentucky.