Wisconsin Badgers football drops even closer to the bottom of Big Ten power rankings
These are dark times for the Wisconsin Badgers football program.
Three straight losses, with a bye week in the middle, continue to lower expectations for the team, as they fall further behind the rest of the conference.
Their decline is reflected in BIg Ten power rankings, where the Badgers are getting uncomfortably close to rock bottom.
The weekly rankings from Fox Sports writer Michael Cohen has Wisconsin falling again after the loss to Michigan, now down to the 17th ranked team in the conference.
The Big Ten only has 18 teams.
Embattled head coach Luke Fickell changed quarterbacks again entering Saturday’s game at Michigan, turning away from No. 2 signal-caller Danny O’Neil, who struggled mightily in losses to Maryland and then-No. 19 Alabama, in favor of the relatively unknown Hunter Simmons, a transfer from Southern Illinois. It hardly mattered, however, as the Badgers were overwhelmed by an aggressive, ball-hawking Michigan defense. Simmons completed 18 of 29 passes for 177 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Wisconsin now faces Iowa, No. 1 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon in the next three weeks.- Michael Cohen, Fox Sports
The only team ranked lower than the Badgers is Purdue. Wisconsin fell behind Northwestern and a UCLA team that already fired its head coach.
These are the types of programs that UW is supposed to be head-and-shoulders above at all times.
No one expects Wisconsin to be a Top 5 team every year like Ohio State and Oregon, but this program has long had a respectability to be in that second-tier of Big Ten teams that always puts up a good fight.
They haven't found that yet in 2025. This Saturday against Iowa represents a real opportunity to get back on track and secure one of the few remaining wins on the Badgers' schedule.