Opening betting line for Wisconsin vs Iowa expects lowest scoring game of the week
It wouldn't be Wisconsin vs Iowa football if it wasn't an ugly, low-scoring game.
That's exactly what sportsbooks are expecting for Saturday's matchup between the two unranked Big Ten opponents.
The opening betting line over at FanDuel Sportsbook has the Badgers as 3.5-point underdogs at home, coming off a three-game losing streak against the Power 5 schools they've played this season.
The over/under point total is set at just 37.5, the lowest point total for any game this week on FanDuel.
No other game even dips below 40. The next closest point total is San Diego State at Nevada, set at 41.5.
The betting lines reflect the history between these two Big Ten rials that have been known for physical, smashmouth football that doesn't always result in a ton of points on the board.
Their last matchup in 2024 was an exception, when the Hawkeyes blewout the Badgers 42-10.
Head coach Luke Fickell acknowledged that last year's result is still on their mind this week as they prepare for the matchup, but they need to focus on securing a win before they can even think about revenge.
The Heartland Trophy hasn't made it back to Madison since 2021.
As vulnerable as this Wisconsin team has been in recent games, a 3.5-point underdog feels about as encouraging as Badgers fans could hope right now.
Somehow, this still feels like a winnable game for UW, with both teams dealing with quarterback injuries and inconsistency.
Wisconsin is the more desperate team. They need to play like it on Saturday, even if that means winning ugly in a low-scoring game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.