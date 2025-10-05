Big Ten rival trying to flip Wisconsin Badgers star RB commit with gameday visit
The Wisconsin Badgers are facing some added competition for one of their biggest recruiting wins for the class of 2026.
Four-star running back commit Amari Latimer committed to the Badgers back in June, but he took an official visit with Ohio State during their game Saturday against Minnesota.
He remains committed to Wisconsin, but he seems to be seeing what other options might be available to him.
It doesn't necessarily mean Latimer is at risk of flipping his commitment, but it is a concern for Badgers fans worried about losing an elite prospect.
He is ranked as a Top 20 running back in the country by ESPN, and a Top 300 player in the country by Rivals.
Latimer is off to a monster start of his senior season. He is making high school defenders look silly, running over them with a nasty combination of size and speed that looks unstoppable.
He looks the part of a Wisconsin running back, but Luke Fickell and his recruiting staff has to keep pushing to make sure Latimer doesn't become an Ohio State ball-carrier instead.
He is the Badgers' only running back commit in the class of 2026, and they can't afford to let a top-tier talent like him leave for a Big Ten rival.