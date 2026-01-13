Wisconsin running back Dilin Jones has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after spending two seasons with the Badgers, he revealed via social media on Tuesday morning.

Jones signed with the Wisconsin program as a Top-10 running back in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, and Cincinnati Bearcars, among several others.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder served as the Badgers' starting back in 2025 where he logged 300 yards on 76 carries and two touchdowns on the year while leading the backfield.

Now, after redshirting across his first season in 2024 and starting in 2025, the talented running back is Baton Rouge bound where he joins an elite rotation in the Bayou State alongside the likes of Harlem Berry and Caden Durham.

Durham will be back in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season after making the decision to withdraw from the NCAA Transfer Portal after a short stint on Monday.

Once Durham was officially in the database, the talented back emerged as a Top-10 prospect at his position, but Lane Kiffin and Co. remained in contact with his representatives in order to retain him.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder out of Oklahoma logged 753 rushing yards on 140 carries across his freshman campaign in 2024 with 6 touchdowns on the ground - tallying 28 receptions for 260 yards and a pair of additions scores.

After compiling over 1,000 all-purpose yards as a true freshman, Durham saw his workload decrease across his sophomore campaign with five-star freshman Harlem Berry emerging as the starter down the stretch of the 2025 season.

Durham ran for 505 yards on 111 carries with three touchdowns as a sophomore alongside Berry where he then revealed intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal.

But the return of the quick, twitchy speedster is a significant move for the LSU Tigers with Kiffin securing his one-two punch for the 2026 season with both talented running backs returning on the roster.

Along with Durham back in the mix, Berry has also inked a new deal with the program and has re-signed with LSU.

