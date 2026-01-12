Wisconsin Badgers LB Mason Posa says Fernando Mendoza tried to 'poach' him to Indiana after they played

Game recognize game, and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa experienced that first hand when he faced Indiana and quarterback Fernando Mendoza this season.

The breakout freshman sacked the Heisman Trophy winner when the two teams played in Week 12, and Posa said he earned a lot of respect from Mendoza with his performance.

The Badgers linebacker told ESPN Madison that after the game, the opposing quarterback tried to recruit him to join the Hoosiers in the transfer portal.

"𝐅𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎 𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐙𝐀...𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐃𝐔𝐃𝐄'𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐍𝐄."



"He came up to me after the game, talking to me about how much of a great linebacker I am," Posa said. "A little poaching, and I was like, yeah dude, 'No.' I don't need any of that right now. I'm a Badger."

Posa has been steadfast in his commitment and loyalty to Wisconsin throughout the season, despite their struggles.

He has repeatedly reaffirmed his love for the program and desire to stick around, despite efforts like those from Mendoza.

Other Badgers have been more easily swayed this winter.

Veteran safety Preston Zachman received another year of college eligibility after missing most of this season with an injury, and he committed to Indiana in the transfer portal.

Wisconsin left guard Joe Brunner has also received strong interest from the Hoosiers in the transfer portal but is still weighing his options as of Monday afternoon.

UW lost two other starting linebackers in the portal, with both Christian Alliegro and Tackett Curtis departing after the emergence of Posa as the future of the position in Madison.

The Badgers have brought in 25 outside transfers so far in addition to retaining wide receiver Eugene Hilton and defensive tackle Charles Perkins, who both announced intentionts to enter the portal.

