Two former Wisconsin Badgers coaches interviewing for Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator job

The early signs point to a former Wisconsin Badgers coach taking over as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones is interviewing candidates for the position, and two of the first three names he's bringing in used to coach at UW.

The Cowboys have requested permission to speak with Minnesota defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Denver assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda for their defensive coordinator vacancy, according to multiple sources. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 8, 2026

Jim Leonhard

The bigger name of the two is former Badgers defensive coordinator and interim head coach Jim Leonhard, a fan favorite.

The Wisconsin-native played safety for the program for four years before a 10-year NFL career. He joined Paul Chryst's staff as an assistant in 2016 and worked his way up to defensive coordinator before replacing Chryst himself for the second half of the 2022 season.

Some Badgers fans still wish the school had kept him as head coach instead of hiring Luke Fickell and would like to see Leonhard replace Fickell whenever athletic director Chris McIntosh makes his next coaching change.

He is currently the defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Denver Broncos, who had a Top 3 defense in the NFL this season and earned a first-round bye with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Leonhard is expected to be in high demand for other defensive coordinator jobs, but the Cowboys were the first to formally request an interview.

Daronte Jones

Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones was defensive backs coach for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2015. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The other former Wisconsin coach interviewing with Dallas is Daronte Jones.

He is the coach that Leonhard replaced in Madison when he was hired as defensive backs coach in 2026.

Jones held that position in the 2015 season when safety Tanner McEvoy broke out with six interceptions while also playing receiver on offense.

His Badgers secondary that year held opposing quarterbacks to a completion percentage under 50 percent.

He is now the defensive passing game coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, who had a Top 5 pass defense this season but just missed the playoffs at 9-8.

Jones is also set to interview for the vacant defensive coordinator position on the New York Jets, so its possible this cycle could produce multiple former Wisconsin coaches as NFL defensive coordinators.

