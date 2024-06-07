Badgers have legit chance to land prized RB recruit Byron Louis
A name to monitor over the coming weeks and months is running back target Byron Louis.
Louis, listed at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, is rated by 247Sports as a four-star recruit from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The 2025 target is set to visit Wisconsin this weekend.
In December, Louis announced that Wisconsin was one of 10 schools he was considering, along with football juggernauts Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and USC. He has since trimmed his list to three: Florida State, Miami and Wisconsin.
He visited Miami on May 31 and is set to visit Florida State in a couple of weeks.
According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Louis is the 14th-ranked running back in the nation in the Class of 2025. He's one of only seven of the top-30 ranked running backs in the nation yet to announce a college decision.
While Louis has gone on record saying he had an "amazing" visit with Miami, it's worth noting that the Hurricanes have already received a commitment from 2025 running back Gerard Pringle Jr., who is ranked No. 15 – one spot behind Louis – in 247Sports' composite rankings.
What are the chances Louis commits to Wisconsin? It's hard to say, but one cannot ignore the fact that he's talking glowingly about Wisconsin's offensive line.
"Have you seen their offensive line?" Louis said in a recent interview with On3. "They have size. If I go there it would be like I was running behind the Great Wall of China. Coach Devon Spalding is one of the smartest coaches I talk to too. It is always great chopping it up with him. They have a great staff, a big offensive line and Wisconsin gets the ball to their backs."
Louis is among 11 recruits who are visiting Madison this weekend. Of the 11, five are verbally committed while Louis and five others have not made their respective decisions.
Verbally committed recruits visiting
- Remington Moss, DB, Fredericksburg, Va.
- Brenden Anes, OLB, Franklin, Tenn.
- Grant Dean, ATH, Neenah, Wis.
- Cam Clark, OL, Dexter, Mich.
- Nolan Davenport, OL, Massillon, Ohio
Uncommitted recruits visiting
- Hardy Watts, OL, Brookline, Mass.
- Byron Louis, RB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Eugene Hilton Jr., WR, Zionsville, Ind.
- Wilnerson Telemaque, DL, Opa Locka, Fla.
- Jahmare Washington, CB, Chicago
- Nicolas Clayton, OLB, Gainesville, Fla.