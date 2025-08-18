Wisconsin Badgers hopes of upsetting Alabama this season just got a boost
The Wisconsin Badgers are going to need every advantage they can find to try and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3.
They just got one swing in their favor thanks to a key injury to an Alabama playmaker.
Running back Jamarion "Jam" Miller suffered a collarbone injury during a team scrimmage over the weekend, and he is now expected to miss multiple weeks.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer said Miller had a medical procedure as a result, and his timetable to return is to be determined.
College football insider Brett McMurphy from On3 reported Sunday that the team is hopeful the running back can return for their September 27 game against Georgia, which is two weeks after the Badgers travel to Tuscaloosa.
Miller led all Alabama running backs with 668 yards and seven touchdowns last season. One of those scores came against Wisconsin, when he rushed for 71 yards on nine carries.
The Crimson Tide are likely to turn to a pair of sophomore running backs in Miller's absence, which should make the task of slowing down the Alabama rushing attack a little bit easier for Wisconsin's defensive front.
Run defense was a significant weakness last season, but Luke Fickell hopes the additions he made in the transfer portal will make them more stout up front.
Of course, upsetting Alabama will take more than just better run defense, but an injury like this can go a long way toward making that goal more attainable.
