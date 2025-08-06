PFF sees Wisconsin Badgers defense having team's biggest strength and weakness
The best and worst of the Wisconsin Badgers might be on the same side of the ball.
Luke Fickell is counting on his offseason additions to address both spots.
In PFF's 2025 college football preview for the Badgers, their analysts identified the team's biggest strength as its secondary and its biggest weakness as the front seven.
The back end of the Badgers defense ranked 20th among Power Four teams last season in PFF coverage grade, and their analysts noted the importance of returning starters Preston Zachman and Ricardo Hallman.
The unexpected loss of Nyzier Fourqurean could hold them back, but Wisconsin is seeing encouraging signs so far from their replacement options.
On the weakness front, Fickell has acknowledged the need for his team to become more stout on the defensive line, and PFF laid out just how much they need to improve.
Only two players in Wisconsin’s front seven earned 70.0-plus PFF grades in 2024, and both are gone. The Badgers brought in a few projected starters from the transfer portal and will need them to elevate a run defense that ranked 120th and a pass rush that finished 67th in PFF grade.- PFF
So far, some of the new Badgers pass rushers have looked strong at fall camp practices, and the size difference up front is visible from the sidelines.
If Wisconsin can remove that weakness while continuing to maximize the strength of its secondary, Fickell's defense should be able to get back to more consistent play in 2025.