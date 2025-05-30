Former Wisconsin Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor still has respect to re-gain in RB rankings
Injuries slowed down Jonathan Taylor's career after a breakout 2021 season, but he bounced back in 2024 with over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.
That wasn't enough to fully re-gain the respect he had earned early in his career.
PFF's Trevor Sikkema ranked the Top 32 running backs in the NFL entering the 2025 season, and the former Wisconsin Badgers great barely cracked the Top 15.
14. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
"Taylor has the volume stats, with more than 6,000 rushing yards over the past five years. But he also owns just a 74.4 cumulative PFF rushing grade across the past three seasons. He recorded the lowest PFF rushing grade of his career in 2024 (64.1)."- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
Taylor came in one spot below rookie running back Aston Jeanty, who was impressive in college but has yet to play a down in the NFL.
The former Badger might not be at the caliber of Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley at the top of the list, but he's proven himself to be a more effective back than some of the names ranked above him.
Neither James Connor nor De'Von Achane have had the kind of production Taylor has achieved, and both found their way into the Top 10 ahead of him.
It just means Taylor will have to stack up another impressive season to re-take his rightful place as a Top 10 running back in the eyes of NFL evaluators.
He's led the NFL in rushing before, and if he stays healthy for a full 17-game season, he has a good shot to do it again in 2025.
