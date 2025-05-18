Jonathan Taylor has same odds as Josh Allen, Joe Burrow to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year
Former Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor bounced back in a major way for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.
It's putting him in contention for the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award in 2025.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Taylor has the same odds to win OPOY (+5000) as reigning MVP Josh Allen and star quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.
At DraftKings, the running back's odds are slightly better at +4000, which is ahead of Burrow and tied with Allen, Daniels and former MVP Lamar Jackson.
Taylor reemerged this season with over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns after injuries kept him under 900 yards in the each of the previous two years.
It was the closest he has come to his career high of 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, when he finished second in Offensive Player of the Year voting on his way to the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro recognition.
If Taylor can stay healthy for a full 17 game season in 2025, he should be right back in contention for the award once again.
Saquon Barkley set the bar high in 2024, but Taylor has already proven he can perform like one of the NFL's best.