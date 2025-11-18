Wisconsin Badgers linebackers snubbed from ESPN ranking of top freshmen in college football
Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano have been two of the best freshmen linebackers in the country this season for the Wisconsin Badgers.
You wouldn't know it by checking the latest ranking of college football freshmen by ESPN.
Their recruiting coordinator Billy Tucker released his updated list of the Top 20 first-year players, and neither Wisconsin linebacker made the cut.
Since Catalano and Posa stepped into bigger roles in Week 8 against Ohio State, the two rank first and second in tackles by freshmen linebackers, according to PFF.
Over that span, Posa has 11 quarterback pressures as a blitzer (including 3.5 sacks), which is tied for eighth-most among all linebackers in the country, not just freshmen.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
ESPN didn't include any linebackers in their Top 20, but the list did feature three cornerbacks from 15-20 that are lauded for their tackling ability despite a lack of ball production with interceptions or pass breakups.
A left guard also made the list, somehow ahead of the Wisconsin freshmen.
Catalano and Posa have been out-producing them and plenty of other freshmen around the country, and they deserve recognition for the high level of play the Badgers are getting from them.
The main thing holding them back seems to be their late entry to the scene, with both players playing sparingly for the first half of the season before being thrust into major roles.
Still, the production Wisconsin has gotten from them in difficult situations makes it all the more impressive. By years' end, they need to be in the conversation among the top freshmen players in the country.