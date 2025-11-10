Wisconsin Badgers star freshmen linebackers receive Big Ten honors for performance against Washington

Cooper Catalano is the B1G Defensive Player of the Week!



🔻the most tackles for a Badger since 2011

🔻first Big Ten player to have 19+ tackles and a sack in a single game since 2018

🔻first Badger freshman to earn Big Ten DPOW honors since Chris Borland in 2009#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/5WMtG7ZRCZ