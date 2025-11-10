Wisconsin Badgers star freshmen linebackers receive Big Ten honors for performance against Washington
In Saturday's 13-10 upset win over Washington, the Wisconsin Badgers defense was anchored by a pair of unlikely standouts -- unlikely, only because their on-field feats are almost unheard of for freshmen.
Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano aren't your typical freshmen, though.
They've started back-to-back games for the Badgers and have looked like anything but first-year players, totaling 51 tackles and making game-winning plays.
Against Washington, each accomplished something a Wisconsin Badgers player hadn't done in several years, and their individual efforts were enough to warrant an honor from the Big Ten.
Cooper Catalano named Big Ten Player of the week, Mason Posa labeled Big Ten co-freshman of the week.
Catalano racked up 19 tackles during the Badgers' victory, the most by any Wisconsin player since the 2011 season. 12 of the 19 tackles were considered solo tackles. Catalano, Wisconsin's all-time leader in tackles at the high school level, also totaled 1.5 tackles for loss.
Catalano's tackle total marked the most by any freshman in the country since 2022.
He's the second Badger to win the award this season, as Preston Zachman earned the honors after recording a pair of interceptions in a Week 1 win over Miami (Ohio).
Though Posa had to share his honor with Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef, the linebacker from Albuquerque, New Mexico, made a convincing case for defensive player of the week, himself.
Posa totaled 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks during the victory. He seemingly stepped up whenever the Badgers needed a big play.
He knocked the ball loose from the hands of Huskies quarterback Demond Williams for a third-quarter strip-sack, and he recovered the football to give Wisconsin first-and-goal from the seven. Fellow true freshman Carter Smith scored a few plays later to tie the game at 10-10.
Posa's final sack clinched the win. He brought down Williams on fourth down with 1:13 in the fourth quarter. Washington had the ball at its own 41 yard line.
The linebacker became the first freshman in the country since 2014 to log double-digit tackles, at least two sacks, force and recover a fumble in the same game.
Trech Kekahuna was the last Badger to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, doing so on Oct. 7, 2024.