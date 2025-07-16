Wisconsin Badgers lose CB Nyzier Fourqurean after NCAA appeal rules him ineligible
The Wisconsin Badgers are losing one of the key pieces of their secondary thanks to an appeal by the NCAA.
A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has run out of eligibility to continue his college football career.
The ruling came in the NCAA's appeal of an earlier injuction that granted Fourqurean additional eligibility.
His attorney argued that the cornerback's seasons playing at the Division-II level should not count toward his eligibility to play Division-I football for the Badgers.
He had been practicing with Wisconsin, and Luke Fickell was operating as though he would have Fourqurean in his secondary this season.
The NCAA won its appeal, and the cornerback can no longer play.
It's a massive blow to the Badgers secondary that already lost Xavier Lucas in a separate legal controversy this past winter.
It puts more pressure on senior Ricardo Hallman to step up into an even bigger play-making role in 2025 as the defense moves on without Fourqurean.