Wisconsin football staff goes on recruiting blitz with at least 6 new offers for 2027, 2028 classes
Luke Fickell's staff was busy on the recruiting trail Monday, looking ahead to the future.
At least six different recruits for the classes of 2027 and 2028 announced new scholarship offers from the Wisconsin Badgers over the course of about eight hours.
It was headlined by two more quarterbacks in the 2027 class, as Fickell and QB coach Kenny Guiton seem to be putting an extra emphasis on developing that position in-house.
Offensive line coach A.J. Blazek offered a massive, four-star offensive tackle, Kalel Johnson from Cincinnati. The rising junior is already listed at 6-foot-7, 281 pounds as a Top 5 recruit in the state of Ohio by 247Sports and ESPN.
Wisconsin will face a tough battle for his services against Big Ten rivals Ohio State, Indiana and Maryland, among others.
Four-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson from San Diego also announced an offer from Wisconsin. He could play a variety of positions at the collegiate level, including running back and defensive back.
Rivals, 24Sports and ESPN all rank him as the No. 3 safety recruit in the class of 2027 and a Top 40 player overall.
Unsurprisingly, Fa'alave-Johnson already has offers from some of the best programs in the country, including the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Penn State and Notre Dame.
Wisconsin joined the push for three-star tight end recruit Sam Faniel from Richmond, Virginia. He presents a big-bodied weapon in the 2027 class at a listed 6-foot-6, 215 pounds.
Alabama and Auburn headline other major programs who have also offered Faniel.
One class of 2028 recruit announced a scholarship offer from the Badgers on Monday. Jordan McKinley from the Chicago suburb of Wilmette is now at least the 12th wide receiver in his class to receive an offer from Wisconsin, according to 247 Sports.
McKinley's only other offers so far have come from Nebraska and Iowa State.
It might be the slow period in the Wisconsin sports calendar, but it's clear that the Badgers football coaches aren't taking any time off from recruiting future players for their program.