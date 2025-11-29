Wisconsin Badgers land commitment from top defensive lineman in transfer portal
While the Wisconsin Badgers have had some ups and downs with high school recruiting in recent weeks, Luke Fickell's staff got a nice win in the transfer portal Saturday morning.
They landed the No. 1 defensive lineman in the transfer portal, as rated by both On3 and 247 Sports.
Jibriel Conde from Grand Valley State committed to Wisconsin, 10 days after announcing his intention to enter the portal.
Sign Up For the Wisconsin Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Wisconsin Badgers Newsletter
Listed at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, the defensive tackle racked up 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season at the Division-II level.
He was rated as the seventh-best player available in the portal right now by 247 Sports, and he took a visit to Madison for their win over Illinois.
Conde was expected to choose the Badgers due to a number of strong connections between Wisconsin and Grand Valley State.
Related: Wisconsin Badgers are considered favorites to flip 4-star LB who just de-committed from Louisville
He was teammates for one year with Wisconsin defensive tackle Jay'Viar Suggs, and cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean also played at GVSU prior to Conde's arrival.
Badgers OLB coach and special teams coordinator Matt Mitchell was the head coach at Grand Valley State for 13 years before joining Fickell's staff, though he didn't cross over with Conde there either.
Wisconsin may want the current redshirt sophomore to add some bulk this offseason to play in Madison, as the coaching staff has pushed for its defensive linemen to be over the 300-pound mark to hold up better up front.
The Badgers are set to graduate as many as four rotational defensive linemen this year, so Conde will have the opportunity to compete for playing time right away to fill the voide.