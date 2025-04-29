All Badgers

Luke Fickell expecting big year from 'completely different' Wisconsin Badgers CB Nyzier Fourqurean

Fickell has seen Fourqurean work hard to become "completely different" in 2025.

Lorin Cox

Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (3) celebrates after a defense stop during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean (3) celebrates after a defense stop during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nyzier Fourqurean has come along way since transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers from Division-II Grand Valley State.

The fifth-year cornerback had some up-and-down moments after being thrust into the starting lineup a few games after joining the program, but he hasn't let any of it faze him.

His hard work has stood out to head coach Luke Fickell, who's expecting Fourqurean's growth to produce a big season in 2025.

"Even when he came here, he probably wasn’t ready to play but yet he still played," Fickell said at his final spring media availability. "He worked, and he’s to a point now where he’s completely different in my opinion.”

Fourqurean only had one interception in 2024, but PFF charted him with two dropped interceptions on other pass breakups that could have been big plays.

He had eight games last season where he held opposing receivers under 30 yards, and he gave up only one touchdown all year, according to PFF.

Fickell will need Fourqurean to maximize his tight pass coverage with more high-impact turnovers, but he has the right work ethic and attitude to have a big 2025 season to cap off his college career.

