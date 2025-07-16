4 of Wisconsin Badgers' Big Ten rivals among biggest NIL spenders in college football
When the Wisconsin Badgers are competing against top Big Ten programs on the recruiting trail, it's pretty likely they're getting out-spent.
On3 college football reporter Pete Nakos surveyed coaches, administrators and agents around the country to find out which teams are spending the most on their rosters.
Four Big Ten teams landed in the Top 10.
Texas was the top school overall, but it's no surprise that Ohio State and Oregon weren't far behind at No. 3 and 4.
The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the Buckeyes will spend upwards of $35 million on their football roster this season.
The Ducks have the backing of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, so financial support is not hard to come by around there.
Both Michigan and USC tied for seventh in On3's survey.
Nakos said freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is expected to make over $12 million on his multi-year deal with the Wolverines as the No. 1 recruit in the country.
The Trojans have evidently stepped up their spending, too, in recent months as Lincoln Riley has felt a little more pressure on his job security.
Penn State also received votes in the survey but did not rank in the Top 10.
The big spending from these other schools makes it all the more impressive when the Badgers can attract quality opponents away from their conference rivals.
It also makes it less surprising when a recruit chooses one of the higher-spending schools instead.