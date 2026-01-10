Wisconsin Badgers shut out from 2025 NFL All-Pro teams with major snubs

The Wisconsin Badgers had three players named to the Pro Bowl this season, but none of its players made it into the AP NFL All-Pro first or second teams for 2025.

The only exception is All-Pro kick returner Chimere Dike from the Tennessee Titans, who started his career at Wisconsin. But he transfered to Florida before entering the NFL Draft.

But star former Badgers like running back Jonathan Taylor, edge rusher T.J. Watt and linebacker Zack Baun did not receive enough votes to make it onto either the first or second team.

Disrespect from AP voters

Taylor finished third in the voting among all running backs, behind Bijan Robinson and James Cook.

The Indianapolis Colts ball-carrier had more rushing yards this season than Robinson and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns while playing on a team with an injured quarterback that made Taylor the focus of opposing defenses' game plan every week.

He was an All-American in his final two seasons at Wisconsin, but he's earned only one first-team All-Pro selection so far in his six-year NFL career.

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) passed his older brother J.J. Watt in career sack total this season. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Watt has been a perinnial member of hte NFL All-Pro teams throughout his career. This is just the second time he's missed it in the last six seasons.

The most disrespectful part is that he didn't receive a single vote this year. His box score production declined this season with seven sacks, but he added two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss and 19 QB hits in 2025.

It didn't help that he missed three games due to a collapsed lung caused by off-field treatment, but he was still the same consistent, high-quality player for the Pittsburgh Steelers that we have seen since his days with the Badgers.

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (53) narrowly missed his second-straight appearance on the NFL All-Pro teams | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Baun was also a surprise absence among Wisconsin alumni, and he just missed the cut. Four linebackers made the first and second teams. He finished fifth in voting.

He was a first-team All-Pro linebacker after his breakout season last year, and he followed that up with another strong performance.

Baun finished with 123 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and 3.5 sacks. PFF graded him as the fourth highest-grading starting linebacker in the NFL this season. The AP voters didn't quite agree.

The only other former Badger who received All-Pro votes but didn't make the top teams was fullback Alec Ingold of the Miami Dolphins.

Denver Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz made the first team after playing his college ball at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

