Wisconsin Badgers need to end embarrassing losing streak to Iowa Hawkeyes

There have been 414 FBS games with betting odds so far in 2025.



Only two (2) games have had a total of 40 points or fewer, none lower than O/U 37.5.



Which means that Iowa-Wisconsin on Saturday is set to have the LOWEST total of the year at O/U 35.5 pts.



Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/F9jD0vWWg3