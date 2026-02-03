Wisconsin Badgers' Mason Reiger already seeing his stock rise in new NFL mock drafts

The pre-draft process is just getting started for Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher Mason Reiger, but he is already boosting his stock for the NFL Draft.

It's well reflected in mock drafts, where he is becoming a much more popular name for analysts and fans of every team.

Throughout the 2025 season, Reiger wasn't widely viewed as a draftable NFL prospect. He had a strong season for Wisconsin, but it wasn't as obvious in the box score with only five sacks, six tackles for loss and no turnovers.

Then he went to the East-West Shrine Bowl and dominated in front of NFL scouts. He was one of the big winners of the week at practice, and that translated to the game itself, where he was defensive MVP with three sacks.

Now, he has become a popular late-round pick in 7-round mock drafts.

According to PFF's Mock Draft Simulator, Reiger has been selected more than 3,000 times by its users so far.

In the last seven days, draft simulators have picked Reiger in the fifth round 53 different times. Prior to that stretch, it had only happened once.

The majory of mock drafts still have him in the seventh round, but even that represents a key bump from when he was previously projected to go undrafted.

A little different mock draft for the Packers. But this is win-now mode so I'm aggressive with the trades, and this class helps now and down the road. pic.twitter.com/OVIUSuh4VU — J.J. Lahey 🧀 (@JJLahey) February 3, 2026

He's popping up more in media mock drafts as well. Over at Denver Broncos on SI, writer Erick Trickel picked Reiger in the seventh round of his latest mock.

Social media is also seeing more and more mock draft posts that include Reiger as a fan-favorite late-round pick.

His ascension is just starting. If he can parlay his Shrine Bowl success into a strong showing at the combine and his Badgers Pro Day, he can not only cement his status as an NFL Draft pick but also his way higher and higher up draft boards.

🧵Breaking down my 7-Round Post-Senior Bowl Green Bay Packers mock draft:



No flashy nonsense, the Packers 2026 class will focus on trench depth, a secondary reload and developmental upside. True GB football. pic.twitter.com/PmrRLnpXsN — Nick (@HolzSportsCo) February 1, 2026

