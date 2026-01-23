Wisconsin Badgers pass rusher already boosting his NFL Draft stock at Shrine Bowl practice

The East-West Shrine Bowl held its first practice Friday, and it didn't take long for one of the Wisconsin Badgers' rising stars to make a name for himself in front of NFL scouts.

Outside linebacker Mason Reiger was one of the clear winners of the first day of practice, getting rave reviews on social media from reporters and analysts in attendance.

Team drill standout from defense: Wisconsin’s Mason Reiger. The EDGE had multiple pass rush wins during team drills. Quick burst and good bend on display. pic.twitter.com/1yQ6BSUVgt — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) January 23, 2026

Mason Reiger blows up (another) play during live reps here at the Shrine Bowl. He's been doing it all day. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/mpLrKpfiL4 — Thomas Christopher (@TommyCFB) January 23, 2026

Wisconsin’s Mason Reiger working through the TE chip & LT to make the play on the QB pic.twitter.com/vovM7IKFFi — SūmerSports (@SumerSports) January 23, 2026

Reiger earned an invitation to the Shrine Bowl after transferring to the Badgers for his senior season.

After struggling to stay healthy in recent years, he put together an impressive campaign in 2025 with five sacks and six tackles for loss.

According to PFF, he led Wisconsin with 45 pressures, and he was the team's highest-graded player on either side of the ball.

Those 45 pressures put Reiger in the Top 25 of all edge rushers in the country this past season.

His work setting the edge in run defense isn't well captured in statistics, but he was one of the most valuable pieces of the Badgers' defense. He looked the part of an NFL edge rusher.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a great opportunity for him to showcase those talents in front of NFL scouts as he matches up with some of the best offensive linemen in the country, all of whom are trying to make it to the pros.

If he can build off of this first day and string together a strong week of practices, he'll have a good shot at hearing his name called on NFL Draft weekend.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: