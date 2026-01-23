Wisconsin Badgers land another in-state recruit for 2027 class with play-making safety
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2027 recruiting class is going to have a strong in-state presence coming to Madison.
Luke Fickell landed his third commitment from a current high school junior on Friday, and all three have come from Wisconsin programs.
The latest addition to the 2027 class is Waukesha Catholic Memorial safety Dustin Roach.
He is not currently rated by the major recruiting outlets, but he's likely to earn some stars if he continues his upward trajectory into his senior season.
This past fall, he recorded five interceptions, eight pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns in addition to eight receiving touchdowns on offense.
At 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, he has an impressive frame that can be a dominating presence in the secondary.
The only other school besides Wisconsin that had offered Roach was Eastern Michigan, though he had taken visits to Iowa and Minnesota among others.
He is the Badgers' third early commitment in the 2027 class along with tight end Korz Loken, who is the No. 1 rated recruit in the state, and offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh, who is the son of athletic director Chris McIntosh.
Loken has already started trying to recruit additional players to Wisconsin in the 2027 class, jumping on the praise for Roach after he announced his committment.
The Badgers are expected to add at least one more in-state recruit for next year in Germantown offensive lineman Cole Reiter, who visited this fall.
