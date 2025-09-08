Wisconsin Badgers not ready to rule out Billy Edwards Jr. for return against Alabama
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't sure if Billy Edwards Jr. will be ready to return for Week 3 against Alabama.
Head coach Luke Fickell isn't ready to rule him out, either.
During his weekly press conference to start the week, he indicated that the week of practice will determine whether the starting quarterback is ready for the biggest game of the season so far.
"I think it's going to be where he really feels as we get later towards the week," Fickell said. "He's throwing the ball around. He's here constantly getting treatments and things like that."
It's a good sign that Edwards is at least keeping his arm active as he recovers from the lower leg injury that took him out of the Week 1 win over Miami (OH).
He's the type of competitor that is going to push to return as quickly as he possibly can, but the coaching staff wants to be sure he doesn't rush back too early and risk re-injury.
"We are going to have to protect Billy from himself," Fickell said. "I don't know when that is, but he's a guy that's going to be prepared, always wants to go."
Wisconsin can feel some confidence in backup quarterback Danny O'Neil, who put together a historic performance in Week 2 against Middle Tennessee state.
Still, Fickell deemed Edwards the starter from the beginning for a reason, and the Badgers will want to be as close to full strength as possible when they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide.