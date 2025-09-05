Report: Wisconsin Badgers spent less on football recruiting last year than most Big Ten schools
In the modern age of college football, every dollar spent by the Wisconsin Badgers will be under scrutiny to make sure they're doing everything they can to succeed.
They can't afford to spend as much as some of the largest programs in the country, but one area where they're spending less than their peers stands out.
On3's Pete Nakos got every public university's financial records for 2024 and tracked how much each school spent on recruiting efforts.
Wisconsin came in below many of its Big Ten rivals, ranking 36th overall.
The recruiting budget is not NIL spending, but it includes paying for travel, hotels, food, official visits and more.
Big Ten schools averaged $1.8 million in these expenses in 2024. The Badgers spent $1.3 million last year.
13 schools in the conference spent more than Wisconsin on these recruiting costs last year, including Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue.
Budget data was not available for the two private schools in the conference, USC and Northwestern.
This doesn't automatically imply that more money spent produces better recruiting.
Some schools have greater distances to travel to meet with recruits, which could drive costs up. And some programs might prioritize their funding to support the football team in other ways.
Still, it's surprising to see the Badgers below so many of their peers. The only public Big Ten schools that spent less were Iowa and Indiana, who made it to the College Football Playoff regardless.