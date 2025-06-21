Braelon Allen already set an NFL record in his first season with New York Jets
Braelon Allen's rookie season with the New York Jets didn't get a lot of attention, but he quietly set an NFL record in his first year.
The former Wisconsin Badgers star spent the season as the backup to starter Breece Hall, but he still managed 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 93 carries.
That was the most rushing yards any player has ever had before the age of 21.
Allen entered the NFL at the age of 20 as a fourth-round pick by the Jets. He didn't turn 21 until this past January.
It's rare that a player starts his pro career as young as Allen, so the record was a low bar to clear.
According to StatMuse, the previous leader in this category was former Chicago Bears first-round pick Rashaan Salaam. He amassed 171 rushing yards in the first four games of his rookie season before he turned 21.
Allen will now have his entire second season to try and catch Ezekiel Elliott's record for most rushing yards before the age of 22.
That number is 1,631, after Elliott led the NFL as a rookie and earned first-team All-Pro honors.
Allen would have to rush for just under 1,300 yards this upcoming season to break Zeke's record.
Six players cleared that threshold in 2024, so it's not completely out of the question, but it would take a monster breakout season for Allen and some sort of trade