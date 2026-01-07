Wisconsin Badgers lose NFL-caliber player to the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. - New Wisconsin offensive line coach Eric Mateos is going to have nearly a brand-new starting unit when the Badgers convene for spring practices.



Appearing in 39 games over the past four seasons and starting the last 24 games mainly at left guard, redshirt junior offensive lineman Joe Brunner put his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Wisconsin standout offensive guard Joe Brunner has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Was a starter for the Badgers the last two seasons and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection this season. pic.twitter.com/GaRU8zAfKk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

The move is not overly surprising. Brunner participated in the team's senior day celebration before beating Illinois and was debating whether to enter the NFL draft or return to college for a fifth season.



Brunner played 694 snaps on offense this season and received a 72.7 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. He also improved his run blocking grade (63.9 last season), wasn't credited for a sack allowed for the second straight season and cut his penalties from seven accepted in 2024 to one in 2025. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention.



With Brunner's departure, only redshirt freshman Emerson Mandell returns from the five linemen who started the regular season finale at Minnesota, although freshman Collin Cubberly saw starts this season.



To help fill the void, Mateos has signed Blake Cherry (Arkansas) and Austin Kawecki (Oklahoma State) from the transfer portal. UW also hosted Florida State offensive lineman Lucas Simmons on Tuesday,



A native of Whitefish Bay, Brunner was the Rivals' ninth-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class of 2022 and was the second-highest rated offensive line recruit ever for the Badgers.

