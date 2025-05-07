Wisconsin Badgers makes offer to 4-star 2027 edge rusher from Ohio State's backyard
The Wisconsin Badgers are going after a talented Class of 2027 recruit right in Ohio State's backyard.
It could still be an uphill battle to bring him to Madison, but Luke Fickell beat the Buckeyes to the punch.
4-star defensive line recruit Reinaldo Perez announced Wednesday that he received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin.
Perez plays at Columbus Academy, roughly 10 miles away from the Ohio State campus.
Perez visited the Buckeyes during one of their spring practices, but he still has not received an offer from Ryan Day at the time Wisconsin made there's.
On3 and 247Sports' composite ranking currently lists him as a 4-star recruit and a Top 8 recruit in the state of Ohio.
Fickell and his staff are competing with offers from Michigan State, Purdue and Tennessee, among others.
At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds as a high school sophomore, he already has great size and could grow into multiple spots on the Badgers' front.
